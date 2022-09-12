Avon seeks to improve town-wide waste diversion with proposed recycling ordinance

Avon Town Council will consider a new ordinance on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 to establish recycling requirements for haulers and certain properties in town.

Kelli Duncan/Vail Daily Archive

At its Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting, the Avon Town Council will consider adopting a new ordinance that would establish recycling requirements in the town — helping it to better reach county-wide waste diversion and climate action goals.

The Eagle County Climate Action Collaborative has an established goal of diverting 30% of the waste going to the landfill by 2030 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by the same year — goals that the town has adopted as well.

This ordinance, according to Charlotte Lin, Avon’s sustainability coordinator, at a July 26 work session on the ordinance, would “directly contribute” to these goals as well as understand the town’s own role and position in these waste diversion activities.

“I’m happy to report that we have actually already achieved that goal,” Lin said. “Interestingly though, we don’t know where Avon sits within this, and that’s why we have this need for a recycling ordinance for data from haulers.”

Currently, while the town does have a number of waste management ordinances and operations — including its ordinances banning and restricting plastic bags and polystyrene foam food service ware as well as its community recycling center, a waste diversion focus at events, composting options and more— the town does not have any policies around recycling for its visitors and residents.

Why the town is considering this

In a report to council, Lin wrote that there are several different reasons to adopt such an ordinance. Not only would it help the town uphold its commitment to the Eagle County Climate Action Plan and its goals, but it would also provide data on the town’s waste diversion efforts, which would, in turn, drive these efforts further.

“Avon does not currently require trash haulers to report,” Lin wrote in the report. “As a result, we do not know our true waste diversion rate. Acquiring our waste data would help us better manage our waste diversion efforts and increase waste diversion in meaningful and measurable ways.”

Haulers, the report states, estimate that the registration rate for recycling in Avon “could be as high as 90%.” However, the report adds that without any requirement for specific data — as the ordinance would provide — “it is not possible to get a better understanding of how well people actually recycle.”

It would also provide an avenue and opportunity to create more specific education around recycling for the community, the report states.

The report also details community support — via its community survey, business outreach survey and interviews with several homeowners’ associations — for more boundaries around recycling.

Specifically, results from the 2021 community survey, asking for comments around climate action, showed residents’ desire for more recycling options and incentives for recycling. The 2022 business outreach survey results reported that around 63% of participants supported a recycling ordinance for businesses in town. And, interview responses from homeowner’s association representatives in town showed a desire from properties for a better way to sort recycled material, more space for recycling bins and more education around the practice.

Plus, there’s precedence in the county — and in other Colorado communities — for creating these types of requirements. This ordinance follows eight years after a similar ordinance was passed in the town of Vail in July 2014. Lin, in her report to council, wrote that the town of Avon’s was written and designed to be “consistent” with the neighboring town’s recycling.

According to a case study of Vail’s recycling ordinance included in the meeting packet, since 2014, the town’s recycling rate increased from 9% to 35%.

What the ordinance would establish

All of this reasoning lends itself to the purpose of the proposed ordinance, as currently drafted in the Sept. 13 meeting packet. The goal of the ordinance is “to establish policy and infrastructure to support recycling in the Town of Avon in order to promote effective and efficient recycling for (the) Avon community,” according to the current language in the ordinance itself.

The ordinance would establish requirements for haulers as well as require universal recycling for multi-family and commercial properties in town.

As written, this includes requiring registration of haulers, specific reporting requirements on data from haulers, rules around rate, providing details on what should be recycled as well as requirements on the separation of recyclable materials, minimum requirements on collection and transportation for properties, and more.

The ordinance also establishes the mechanisms for enforcing the proposed requirements. According to the report, the onus for enforcement would “mostly” be on the town.

“The only way that universal recycling works is if there is an enforcement mechanism. Haulers can do a number of things to help with contamination and education, but ultimately, they do not have any authority to enforce a town ordinance,” the report reads.

If passed on first reading at the Sept. 12 meeting — and on second reading at a future meeting — it is proposed that this ordinance will go into effect in January 2024, giving the town two years to educate and prepare residents, haulers and properties for the changes.

Lin’s report states that during these two years, the town would seek to create awareness around the requirements, encouraging questions and comments.

“In addition to continuous knowledge education, we would also benefit from education that focuses on behavior and mindset change around waste. Avon already has a positive culture for recycling. Customers in Avon, according to haulers, are happy to comply to the directions and would gladly fix recycling mistakes,” the report reads. “Therefore, even though small groups of (the) population may consider recycling to be stressful, most Avon residents and businesses are ready to be cooperative so that we can collectively do more for the issue.”

Town Council members emphasized the importance of this education component at the July 26 work session on the ordinance.

“It’s not as easy as throwing stuff in one bag and stuff in another bag for a business, there’s a lot of stuff that you have to adapt to, so just a lot of lead time and a lot of education is the key,” said Council member RJ Andrade. “Before you start handing out fines: teach because a lot of things won’t be done on purpose.”

Avon Town Council will consider this new ordinance at its Sept. 13 Town Council meeting. The first reading is scheduled to begin around 7:45 p.m. You can attend the meeting either in person at Avon Town Hall (100 Mikaela Way) or online via Zoom (register at Avon.org ).