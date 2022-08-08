Avon seeks to increase compensation for future councils

The Avon Town Council could double compensation for future board members with newly proposed ordinance.

Avon Town Council is revisiting the compensation for the town’s elected officials, something that hasn’t been updated since 1996. The proposed changes — if passed — would be effective starting in 2024 once all current members have completed their service.

The Town Council first considered a proposal that would double current compensation at its July 26 meeting. And while all council members were supportive of raising council compensation, Council had a few proposed changes. This included a more staggered increase of compensation, a health insurance credit and the removal of a proposal for additional pay based on council participation on external committees.

Currently, council members receive $500 a month for their service, with the mayor pro tem receiving $750 a month and the mayor receiving $1,000 a month. According to a report in the July 26 packet , the cumulative rate of inflation from 1996 — when these rates were set — to 2022 is 88.9%.

At that meeting, it was proposed that the compensation be doubled for all members as it “roughly restores the level of compensation set in 1996 when adjusted for inflation,” according to Town Manager Eric Heil’s recommendation in the report.

It was also proposed that this new compensation would not go into effect until December 2024, when all current council members would no longer be serving.

While Council was supportive of the increase and timeline at its last meeting, Council member RJ Andrade raised the idea of increasing the compensation “more gradually.”

“I think it’s a big jump, doubling everything,” Andrade said. “I don’t like the amount that we’re doing, but I think it should be increased and I think we should set some sort of policy where maybe every second election cycle, when the Council flips, you review it to keep it in line with inflation or something.”

In the proposal being considered by Council at its Tuesday, Aug. 9 meeting, compensation would be gradually increased each election cycle, with an inflationary increase proposed in 2028. As proposed, compensation would increase as follows:

By Dec. 11, 2024, council member compensation would increase to $750 per month; mayor pro tem to $1,125 per month; and mayor to $1,500.

By Dec. 9, 2026, council member compensation would increase to $1,000 per month; mayor pro tem to $1,500 per month; and mayor to $2,000.

By Dec. 12, 2028, council member compensation would increase to $1,100 per month; mayor pro tem to $1,650 per month; and mayor to $2,200.

The second new idea being introduced to Council at the Aug. 9 meeting is the consideration of a health insurance credit, something some council members wanted more information on as other peer communities had a similar credit.

Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes raised the matter, stating that some comparative communities give a “percentage of what is saved,” either from council members not enrolling in the town’s plan or only enrolling themselves and paying it back to the councilor.

Currently, all council members, in addition to their compensation are given the option of health insurance benefits as defined in the Avon Employee Policies.

In the Aug. 9 packet, there are several options for council members to consider regarding health insurance. This includes:

Making no changes;

Offering a $450 monthly credit to council members who decline health benefits coverage, which the packet states would equate to a $5,400 annual expense to the town per member that declines; and

Only offering health insurance benefits to the council member, with the option for members to pay the difference in cost related to the employee premium if they have a need for spouse or family cover, which the packet holds would cost an additional $2,000 annually.

While Council will hash out the specific details at its Aug. 9 meeting, there are several overall reasons that council members support increasing the compensation. Since it has not been adjusted in 26 years, the proposed increase would not only keep up with inflation but would also open the doors for a more diverse population to serve on the council.

“We spend so much more time than everyone sees on this board and I really would love for other demographics to be represented on this board,” said Council member Lindsay Hardy.

“Really at its core, it’s important that, if someone wants to run for council that they can afford to be here and take that time — whether it’s for their child care, their transportation, to take that time off — because there is a time commitment involved,” said Council member Scott Prince.

Additionally, Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes agreed that while the compensation proposal was a “big jump,” it was more reflective of the commitment and involvement expected by council members.

“This is a job and I think that paying a reasonable amount of money also sends a message to our councilors that we value their time and expertise and it also sets an expectation about commitments,” she said. “Being paid a fair compensation sends a clear message that there is an expectation about commitment and involvement.”

