Avon stabbing an ‘isolated incident,’ police say ‘No further threat to the public believed as investigation continues

AVON — An early-morning stabbing in Avon was an isolated incident, Avon police said.

Andrew Young Jr., 18, was acting alone when he allegedly ambushed an Avon woman out for an early-morning jog around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, May 31, Avon police have determined.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident, and the Avon Police Department believes there is no further threat to the general public," Avon Police said in a statement released Tuesday, June 12.

So far, Young is booked on charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree assault and felony menacing. An attempted murder conviction carries a sentence of up to 48 years in prison. Young, originally from Red Bank, New Jersey, is being held without bond. He's back in court at 9 a.m. Monday, June 18.

"This is an active, dynamic investigation, and the Avon Police Department and the victim truly appreciate the assistance they have received from the general public in this matter," Avon police said.

What police say happened

According to Young's arrest affidavit, the call came in at 6:26 a.m. A local woman had been jogging on the Eagle Valley rec path near the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa when she was attacked, hit on the head and stabbed five times.

Avon police were on the scene in moments. They scoured the area where the attack occurred and found two pieces of a broken kitchen knife. The handle was gone, according to police reports.

Police followed a blood trail to a pool of blood outside the sliding glass door of a Liftview apartment where Young was living with his mother.

When Young returned to the apartment around 6:30 a.m., his mother saw he had blood on his hands, the arrest affidavit said.

"Andrew told her that he had hurt someone, but she was fine," the arrest affidavit said.

His mother told police she threw his clothes in the washing machine — mustard colored pants and a gray sweatshirt. She took Young to be examined by a local doctor.

Young told the doctor he had stabbed a woman who was running on the bike path and that he stabbed her so hard the knife broke. That doctor immediately called the police, the arrest affidavit said.

Stabbed five times

While the victim was at Vail Health Hospital for emergency treatment, she told police she was jogging along the path when she heard someone running heavily up behind her. Young passed her and stopped running.

That alarmed the woman and she stopped running, she said.

After a few moments, she decided to start running again, but as she passed Young, she felt a hard blow to the top of her head and then several smaller blows to the right side of her body. It felt like she was being stabbed, she said.

Bleeding from her wounds, she still managed to run away from Young and escape. A couple of other people on the scene administered life-saving first aid, Avon police said.

The victim told police to look for a young, slender, light-skinned male with long black hair wearing mustard-colored pants, a gray hoodie, white shoes and black and white printed boxers.