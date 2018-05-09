Avon streetscape improvement work on Beaver Creek Blvd. starts Monday, May 14

AVON — Construction of the Beaver Creek Boulevard Streetscape Improvements Project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 14. The project generally consists of modification of street geometry, on-street parking, bicycle lanes, enhanced sidewalks and pedestrian safety improvements, lighting and landscaping between Lake Street and Beaver Creek Place. Project highlights include:

• Six to 10-foot-wide sidewalks.

• 11-foot vehicle travel lanes.

• Four-foot continuous bike lane between vehicle travel lanes and parking spaces.

• Two-foot buffer between bike lanes and parallel parking.

• Eight-foot parallel parking spaces.

Recommended Stories For You

• Left turn lanes into Christie Lodge and the Avon Center/Alpine Bank.

• Landscape islands and enhancements.

• Pedestrian crosswalks.

• Reconfigured Sun Road and Lake Street intersections for improved visibility.

• Lighting uniformity

Work will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The project will require temporary lane closures during construction and traffic control will be in place. Motorists may encounter minor delays and are asked to remain patient and to please allow additional travel time.

On-street parking within the project boundaries will not be available during the construction period. The project will take approximately six months to complete and is being constructed by Hudspeth & Associates Inc. on behalf of the town. For more information, email Jim Horsley at the Town of Avon Engineering Department at jhorsley@avon.org or call 970-748-4134.