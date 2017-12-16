Avon Swim Club hosts clinic with two-time Olympian Chloe Sutton, Dec. 27-28

AVON — Avon Swim Club will host a Fitter and Faster swim clinic at Avon Recreation Center with two-time Olympian Chloe Sutton on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and Thursday, Dec. 28.

The high-performance swim clinic will work on technique for faster flip turns, underwater dolphin kicking and finishes. Sutton will also teach participants dry-land exercises to help improve strength, athleticism and flexibility, as well as prevent injury. Two sessions have been designed for competitive swimmers of all ages and ability levels, and space is limited.

Sutton is a freestyle specialist. In clinics, she focuses on breaking down the basics with body alignment, posture and balance before adding in rotation and then the arm pull. There is a lot of emphasis on full-body connection to maximize power and efficiency while preventing injury. Sutton is a hands-on teacher who demonstrates and corrects swimmers from in the water.

The Fitter and Faster Swim Tour is presented by swimoutlet.com and is America's only turnkey, elite-level swim clinic operation. The tour has produced more than 800 clinics in more than 40 states since being founded in 2009. More than 50,000 swimmers of all ages and abilities have participated.

For event details and registration, visit fitterandfaster.com and click on "Find your clinic." Contact Meghan Hershey, swim program supervisor with the town of Avon Recreation Department, at mhershey@avon.org or 970-748-4054 with questions regarding this event.