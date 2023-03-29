Avon Swim Team shines at Colorado age-group state meet

Members of the Avon Swim Team pose after winning the small team division title at the Colorado Swimming age-group state championships last month.

Avon Swim Team/Courtesy photo

The Avon Swim Team took home the small team title, as well as multiple individual titles, at the Colorado Swimming Inc. (CSI) age-group state championships last month at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

“There were so many great races throughout the weekend. Everyone supported one another, and overall it was a fabulous meet,” stated coach Meghan Hershey, whose team took the small team division title with 571 points, 45 more than runner-up Loveland Swim Club. In the overall combined big-small team rankings, Avon Swim Team finished ninth in the boys team scoring and 13th overall.

“Each race, and each point helped us achieve this victory, and as a coach I couldn’t be more proud of the team and all their hard work and support of one another.”

Tyson Boyd (second from left) took the high point title after winning three events at the CSI age-group state championships last month in Thornton.

Avon Swim Team/Courtesy photo

Tyson Boyd took three individual titles, winning the 500-yard free, 400-yard individual medley and 200-yard fly. He was also runner-up four separate times — in the 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard free and 200-yard breaststroke. Boyd won the 11-12 boys high point total as well. His older brother Breck was a champion in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 52.71 seconds.

“Breck Boyd said to me after his state winning 100 back that he had been visualizing that race two times a day for two weeks and it worked,” Hershey stated. “I was also very proud of my older boys, they took the younger swimmers under their wing and we had a few new state swimmers on the 12-and-under relay.”

The 14-and-under boys 400 free relay, consisting of both Boyds, Tennyson Sipes and Brian Molloy, came in fifth overall. Molloy raced six individual events as well, with a high placing of second in the 100-yard breaststroke. Sipes took 15th in the mile with a time of 19:00.80.

Andrew Molloy was also a big point scorer for Avon, taking second in the 100-yard breaststroke, 50-yard fly, 100-yard individual medley and 200-yard fly and first in the 100-yard fly. Molloy also had a fourth and fifth-place finish in both the 50-yard and 200-yard breaststrokes, respectively. Logan Shiao nabbed a 19th-place finish in the 100-yard individual medley.

Molloy and Shiao teamed up with Maxwell Thelen and Steven Beardsley to take 25th place in the 12-and-under boys 200-yard free relay.

The Avon Swim Team’s girls members pose after helping the club take the small team division title.

Avon Swim Team/Courtesy photo

On the girls side, Sierra Shiao took 20th in the 50-yard breaststroke and Maya Valean took 17th in both the 500-yard free and 400-yard individual medley. Valean joined Paisley Thompson, Lisa Mech and Madison Beidel to take 27th in the 200-yard individual medley relay.

“Throughout the whole meet I was super proud of all the swimmers,” Hershey continued. “They were doing the right things, wearing warm clothing, eating properly, and taking the time to make sure they were going into each race with the proper mental attitude.”