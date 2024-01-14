Avon takes next step toward building new housing

Avon Town Council deems 97.6 acre parcel of Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners land eligible for annexation to build 700 units of community housing, a project that will take at least 25 years.

Ali Longwell/Vail Daily archive

During its Jan. 9 meeting, the Avon Town Council deemed a nearly 100-acre parcel of land belonging to the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners eligible for annexation into Avon. The land touches part of Avon’s eastern border, within unincorporated Eagle County, including 60,000 square feet of operational commercial property in EagleVail.

During the meeting, business owners and other constituents aired concerns about the annexation process.

The whole project involves building 700 units of deed-restricted community housing on the 97.6 acres of land.

In Avon, community housing means that anyone who is living and working in Eagle County full-time within a certain, yet to be determined, percentage of area median income limits, would be eligible to apply to live in these apartments. The units will not be owned as second homes or short-term rental properties.

“We also know that it’s a strong community goal to develop housing, and this project is unique in that 100 percent of the residential development would be dedicated towards community housing,” said Eric Heil, Avon’s town manager.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The 700 units of housing will be supported by 60,000 square feet of commercial property.

“The thought is, at that scale of 700 units, at full build-out, is equivalent of a small town, and that it’s important to have some level of commercial mixed in with it just to make it a viable, healthy, livable neighborhood,” Heil said.

The project will take an estimated 25 years to complete, in a series of phases that will eventually involve bridging the Eagle River to put 200 units of housing on its north side. Other potential construction within the area might include a fire district substation, a ramp for the kayaking community, and trails, according to Heil.

Determining eligibility

The Jan. 9 hearing was meant to determine whether the property was eligible for annexation, not to make the final decision on annexing the land. According to Colorado’s Municipal Annexation Act of 1965, one-sixth boundary contiguity must exist between the municipality (Avon) and the property to be annexed (100 acres of state land board land). However, Heil explained, that one-sixth can be found through creative measuring techniques completed by land planners, which makes the property eligible for annexation.

“If it’s touching the town of Avon, you can annex it,” Heil said.

Based on the information presented, the Town Council found the parcel of land eligible to be annexed into Avon. “Finding that it’s eligible is not approving the project, it’s not zoning the project, or actually annexing it, or agreeing to any terms that you may see in the development agreement, it’s purely to say that it’s eligible (for annexation),” Heil said.

Finding the property eligible is the second of three steps to annexing the land into Avon. The third step will be to seek council approval of an annexation and development agreement, which will likely occur in late February or early March, after town staff is able to extensively review the document.

Business owners weigh in

Brian Davis, owner of Pier 13 Liquor in EagleVail, told council that his business, which lies within the area to be annexed, will likely be impacted by the annexation.

“Currently, the businesses in that district have a competitive advantage by having a lower sales tax rate, and I would like council to provide consideration to holding off on sales tax collection of the commercial areas until redevelopment of those buildings actually happens,” Davis said. “We’re already kind of in the middle of nowhere, and to get people to come into our area with that low sales tax rate is a big thing for us,” he said.

Davis also asked the council to consider the right of first refusal for preexisting business owners when the time comes to redevelop the commercial area.

The plot of land deemed eligible for annexation runs along Highway 6, and includes a number of existing business leases, as well as the current living area of several Colorado Department of Transportation employees, who are slated to be relocated in the first phase of the plan. Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners/Courtesy image

Kevin Kelly, who runs Get Hi Gallery, another commercial business on land that is to be annexed, said he believes being annexed into Avon, and paying Avon’s taxes, rather than Eagle County’s, will give him a competitive disadvantage he can see.

“In my particular case, there’s two stores like mine in EagleVail, and the guys down the street are not part of this annexation, so then I’ll have sales taxes that they won’t,” Kelly said. “And also, when the town annexes that, am I required to pay the tobacco license fee and things like that, because that’s the store I have, but the guys down the street don’t?” he asked.

Responding to the business owners, Heil said that he has asked Avon’s finance director, Paul Redmond, and his staff to start looking into some of the issues raised by the business owners, and others related to annexing businesses into Avon.

“We may not have all those answers, but they’re on our list, and we do want to have open communication,” Heil said.

Avon is working to develop a list with contact information of owners of businesses that will be annexed into Avon. Town staff will be accessible, Heil said, to business owners with questions.

“The tax questions is one of those details that we hadn’t thought of, at first, but you’ve got us thinking about it, and we will work with the town attorney and be able to come back with some opinions, and maybe some options on how council may look at that,” Heil said.

“There’s no immediate plans for redeveloping where any of the existing businesses are, but long-term plan, when we look at a 10-to-20-year horizon, could be a different character in that area,” Heil said.

Phase one questions

Another concern raised at the meeting was about the first official phase of the plan. From the beginning, phase one of the plan has involved removing the roughly 12 or 13 trailers along U.S. Highway 6 within the parcel of land to be annexed that serve as housing for Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) employees.

In a text message read by Town Council member R.J. Andrade, Avon resident Tim McMahon expressed concern about the treatment of the workers being asked to leave.

“The workers that own these trailers, their personal property, were originally told that they would get fair market value for the trailers. Now they’re told that they have to move them by September 1 or lose them,” McMahon wrote.

“We need to take care of (the Colorado Department of Transportation workers), and not just throw them out to our new residents, the wolves,” McMahon wrote.

Responding to McMahon’s words, Heil said town staff would find out more about the treatment of those living in the trailers. “There have been some discussions, that we don’t want to displace CDOT workers without a place to live, and I haven’t heard what that progress was, but we can certainly look into that,” Heil said.