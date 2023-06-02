Avon to close West Beaver Creek Boulevard for asphalt overlay project

Avon is starting work on an asphalt overlay project on Monday, June 5. The project extends from U.S. Highway 6 toward Avon Elementary School on West Beaver Creek Boulevard.

Courtesy Photo

Avon is readying for an asphalt overlay project on West Beaver Creek Boulevard that will extend from U.S. Highway 6 north of the railroad near Avon Elementary School. The project consists of asphalt paving and concrete curb and sidewalk replacement in select areas. Storm drainage improvements in the area south of the Eagle River bridge are also included.

The proposed work is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 5, with an approximate eight-week construction period and anticipated completion by Aug. 7, 2023. Due to the depth of the proposed storm drainage improvements, a two-week full closure of the road at the south side of the Eagle River bridge is required beginning Monday, June 5.

Closure of the Eagle Valley Trail between the east side of Arrowhead and West Beaver Creek Boulevard is also required during this period. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained from Highway 6 or West Beaver Creek Boulevard, but vehicles will not be able to cross the Eagle River bridge.

The Avon Transit bus stops on West Beaver Creek Boulevard between Lake Street and Highway 6 will be closed for two weeks beginning June 5, 2023. Transit users can catch the Blue Line and Night Rider at the Bear Lot on the hour and half hour.

Town of Avon staff will provide project information and updates and be in contact with business and property owners impacted by this work. The project is being constructed by 360 Paving, LLC on behalf of the town. Contact Jim Horsley with the town’s engineering department at jhorsley@avon.org or 970-748-4134 with questions regarding this work.