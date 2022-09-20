Avon to host candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 3

High Five Media and Vail Valley Partnership will host a candidate forum for the five candidates running for Avon Town Council in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

Town of Avon/Courtesy Photo

Get to know the candidates running for the open seats on Avon Town Council at a forum hosted by High Five Access Media and the Vail Valley Partnership.



The forum will take place Monday, Oct. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Avon Town Hall and features the five candidates vying for four open seats on the council. People may attend in person or watch live on local cable Channel 5 and Live on Five on High Five Media . A recorded video of the forum will be replayed on cable and posted to the High Five Access Media website after the event.



Each candidate will have equal time to answer a variety of topical questions, which will be presented by moderator Chris Romer, president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership. Topics may include attainable housing, public transportation, land use, child care and more.

The five candidates running are Rich Carroll, Calyn Rieger, Ruth Stanley, Chico Thuon and Tamra Nottingham Underwood.



Incumbents Thuon and Nottingham Underwood have served four years and are eligible to run for a second term. Council members Scott Prince and Sarah Smith Hymes are term-limited.



The election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 8, by mail ballot only. Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters beginning Oct. 17. The four candidates who receive the most votes will serve four-year terms.

Additional information about ballots and registering to vote may be found on the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder page at EagleCounty.us .