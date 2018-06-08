Avon to host Coffee with Council session at Nottingham Park on June 16

AVON — Members of the Avon Town Council will host Coffee with Council on Saturday, June 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. on the Avon Performance Pavilion's event terrace at Harry A. Nottingham Park. The session will follow the Free Community Yoga offered most Saturday mornings on the terrace.

The Avon Town Council over the past couple of years has expanded opportunities for full-time and part-time residents to learn what is happening in Avon and, more importantly, to hear from residents on matters of interest, outside of regular Council meetings. Coffee with Council is open to all community members who wish to engage with councilors in a relaxed atmosphere.

No RSVP is necessary. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided. Additional Coffee with Council events will be held Saturdays, July 7 and Aug. 11. For more information, contact Preston Neill, deputy town manager, at 970-748-4404 or pneill@avon.org.