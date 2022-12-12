Avon to host fireworks show over Martin Luther King holiday weekend

The fireworks originally intended for Avon's Salute to the USA show on July 3 will be set off on Jan. 14.

If you go: What: Fireworks in Avon

Fireworks in Avon Where: Harry A. Nottingham Park

Harry A. Nottingham Park When: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks: Begin at 6 p.m. to approximately 6:22 p.m.

The town of Avon will be launching the fireworks originally scheduled for its Salute to the USA on July 3 over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.

Fireworks in Avon is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Harry A. Nottingham Park. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., guests will be treated to free hot chocolate while supplies last, followed by a fireworks display at 6 p.m.



“The town of Avon is honored to provide the community with an opportunity to enjoy what has become a beloved experience of 10,000 shells exploding in the night sky over Nottingham Park,” said Danita Dempsey, the culture, arts and special events manager for the town.



For those 21 years of age and older, with a state-issued ID, there will also be hot cocoa with free peppermint schnapps while supplies last.

This is a plastic-free event. No pets are allowed, drone and other unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited, and no smoking or personal fireworks will be allowed on the property. The use of public transportation is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Avon’s winter bus schedule offers multiple options to get you to and from Avon Station and within walking distance to Nottingham Park. Free parking is also available.

For more information, visit Avon.org/events or contact Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or 970-748-4065.