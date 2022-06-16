Avon to host ‘Super Dad’ 2K run and walk

Dads of Avon can trade in their tools and be Super Dad on Sunday, June 19, at the Super Dad 2K in Harry A. Nottingham Park. This fun, 2-kilometer event is a great kickoff for Father’s Day. Dads and their families can come dressed up as superheroes for the run.



Participants can meet at the historic Nottingham Cabin at 9:30 a.m. to register, with a 10 a.m. start for all participants. The race consists of two laps around Nottingham Lake, and includes some free snacks.

The race is $15 per family with day-of registration, and $10 per family with advanced registration through the Avon Recreation Center. Online advance registration is at Amilia.com/store/en/avon-recreation/shop/programs .

