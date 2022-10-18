Avon to lower level of Nottingham Lake

The town of Avon has begun lowering the lake level in Harry A. Nottingham Park in preparation for a shoreline maintenance project. The water surface elevation will be lowered by approximately 5 feet to facilitate the addition of rock slope protection to repair lake edge erosion in the area east of the existing fishing pier.

Work is scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 24 and will be completed in three to five days. The project is being constructed by Ewing Trucking & Construction LLC on behalf of the town.

Please contact Jim Horsley, Project Engineer, at jhorsley@avon.org or 970-748-4134 with questions regarding this work.