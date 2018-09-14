Avon to start interviewing candidates for town manager position

AVON — The town of Avon received more than 60 responses to its search for a new town manager and will begin interviews Monday, Sept. 17.

The town manager position became available in June after previous town manager Virginia Egger was terminated by the council on Thursday, May 31.

A press release issued by the town in June said, "The Avon Town Council has determined that a change in town management is best for the community at this time."

The town has formed a town manager search steering committee, which reviewed 49 applications in August, Human Resources Director Lance Richards informed the council.

"Of those 49, we have selected seven with whom we wish to speak further," Richards wrote in a memo. "Once those interviews are completed, we expect to have identified a short list of candidates for a first round of in-person interviews with the entire council."

The first round of in-person interviews will be held in closed session; after completing those interviews, the council is expected to select finalists to interview for a second time.

In accordance with Colorado law, the names of those finalists will be publicly disclosed.

"The interview process for finalist candidate will utilize a series of diverse review panels that will include community members," Richards said. "According to the current schedule, it is possible that finalists may be selected and scheduled for interviews in November."