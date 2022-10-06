Avon Town Council Candidate Calyn Rieger in his own words

Calyn Rieger

Courtesy Photo

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.

The Town Council vote will be a part of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, which is being conducted as a mail ballot election and is coordinated with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office. Ballots will be mailed out starting Oct. 17, 2022.

Name: Calyn Rieger

Occupation: Owner service representative for the Riverfront Lodge & Townhomes

Place of residence: Near Nottingham Lake

Length of residence in Eagle County: 2 years

Have you served on any other boards/commissions/councils in Eagle County or otherwise?

Throughout my life, my mental philosophy is to continue growing my leadership skills and follow my heart.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In 2014, I served on the Service Learning Committee and two others at my high school inspired me to serve those around me. From 2015 to 2019, Americorps and Future Farmers of America enabled my passion for the environment and motivated me to take every opportunity to build leadership skills to the test. During my time at Ripon College, I was on the executive board of the student senate and Theta Chi, a two-sport NCAA DIII student-athlete and a part of my college community. I’ve been in hospitality leadership from 2018 to the present, primarily serving an active role on the front line.

Why do you want to serve on Avon Town Council?

My intention in running for Avon Town Council is to serve the community and make the world a better place. Being from rural Minnesota, I strive to help my neighbor and appreciate my surroundings.

What has the current council done well?

As someone who considers themselves an environmental steward, our Town Council has done an amazing job paving the path for taking climate action and making a sustainable future. For example, our Town Council established a goal of reducing carbon emissions and they’ve done so by installing e-bikes, getting buildings to become LEED certified, installing more renewable resources, and planting many trees.

What could the current council have done better?

I’d like to see our Town Council be more diverse. I’d like to see an LGBTQ member, Hispanic, and younger member elected into our council.

As housing continues to be one of the county and town’s largest challenges, what options do you think the Avon Town Council should explore to create/obtain critical workforce housing?

As someone who’s renting here in Avon, I understand the struggle of looking for housing, affordable housing to be exact. I feel that our community understands that affordable housing is limited as Eagle County Classifieds was my source of finding a place to rent. We as a community work together to support our fellow neighbors and I offer ideas to create more housing opportunities.

Our Town Council can start by expanding the Mi Casa program to long-term renters. Our council can build a 24-hour drive and park which would benefit our transportation system and those living in their vans.

When making decisions to build more in our community, I’ll be thinking with an environmental conscience. I want to preserve the landscape as much as possible, have green space and public transit access, and remain affordable. I firmly believe that people shouldn’t be working two to three jobs to afford a living up here.

What is the issue you hear most about from Avon locals? What would you hope to do to address this issue, if elected?

From July to now, I’ve had many people express concern regarding our local transit system, paid parking, and community representation.

To better serve our community, I’d like to make our transit system more accessible by having a mobile app to see live updates, purchase tickets (ECO Transit) and build more stops/ park-and-ride.

As a person who understands that the cost of living is high up here, the only way I’ll vote for paid parking is if those commuting to work in Avon or locals will be exempted from paying for parking. I don’t want to raise taxes or create fees for us working here in Avon.

I plan on maximizing community representation in two ways. First, establish a diversity and inclusion town committee. Second, get elected. I am a member of the LGBTQ community, environmental steward, military child and the youngest person to run for this position in a long time.