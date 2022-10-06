Avon Town Council Candidate Chico Thuon in his own words

Chico Thuon

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.

The Town Council vote will be a part of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, which is being conducted as a mail ballot election and is coordinated with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office. Ballots will be mailed out starting Oct. 17, 2022.

Name: Chico Thuon

Occupation: Realtor/Ski Instructor

Place of residence: Wildridge

Length of residence in Eagle County: 34 years

Have you served on any other boards/commissions/councils in Eagle County or otherwise?

I have served on Avon Town Council for the past four years.

Why do you want to serve on Avon Town Council?

The first reason to serve on council is to show my three young children that you have to give back to your community.

What has the current council done well?

I think the current council has done a good job keeping the government transparent and creating better options and solutions for down payments on home purchases for locals.

What could the current council have done better?

I think as a person, council and society, we all need to do a better job listening and figuring out what the real community needs are. There is too much time and resources focused on wants. Rather, what our needs are needs to be our primary focus, as well as taking better care of what we already have. Maintaining our assets is also important.

As housing continues to be one of the county and town’s largest challenges, what options do you think the Avon Town Council should explore to create/obtain critical workforce housing?

I think there needs to be a stronger effort on public-private partnerships as well as work on obtaining more grants. Then, pulling the trigger on getting housing built; talk is cheap, and often leads to no gain.

What is the issue you hear most about from Avon locals? What would you hope to do to address this issue, if elected?

There are a couple of issues that seem to come up, which are very important. This includes an emergency exit out of Wildridge in case of a cataclysmic fire event. Currently, there is only one safe way in and out. Sirens are great, but it only tells us things are on fire. Sirens do not help our safe exit strategy if the exit is blocked.

Second, creating housing in real-time. It’s expensive; It will always seem expensive, but it’s go-time now. It needs to start now.