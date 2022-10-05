Avon Town Council candidate Rich Carroll in his own words

Rich Carroll

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.

The Town Council vote will be a part of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, which is being conducted as a mail ballot election and is coordinated with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office. Ballots will be mailed out starting Oct. 17, 2022.

Name: Rich Carroll

Occupation: I work in construction performing project management and general construction activities. Previously, I was in sales and marketing for over 25 years.

Place of residence: Wildridge

Length of residence in Eagle County: 25 years (22 in Avon)

Have you served on any other boards/commissions/councils in Eagle County or otherwise?

I was fortunate enough to serve on the Avon Town Council from 2006 to 2014. From 2010 to 2014, I was the mayor of Avon. Prior to that, I was the treasurer of a townhome association in Edwards for approximately five years.

Why do you want to serve on Avon Town Council? I want to serve on the Avon Town Council because I truly enjoy public service. There is always something to learn from each and every person that interacts with the council. This includes town staff, my fellow council members and especially the public. Everyone provides a perspective that is invaluable. Avon is a fantastic place to live; let’s keep it that way. I will be humbled and excited if I am able to serve our residents and businesses again.

What has the current council done well?

The Avon Council is a dedicated and high-performing group. There are two examples of excellence by the council. First, is the short-term rental ordinance. Secondly, is the work on climate action initiatives.

I am supportive of Avon leading the way for the Regional Transit Authority. The RTA will be a leap toward a much-improved transit system that benefits all of us with more efficient service with potential free fares for Avon residents.

Finally, council does great work digging into the details of each issue.

What could the current council have done better?

Council can tweak some areas. It was disappointing for everyone that on the old Town Hall site Avon received no construction bids for the new restrooms in Nottingham Park. We have to get those bids out much earlier and in a format that encourages contractors to bid. Another idea is for Avon to form partnerships with contractors to make sure the construction projects are built efficiently, cost-effectively, and in a time frame that is feasible.

I would like to see the community survey performed every two years instead of every three years as this feedback is crucial.

Let’s improve our business community engagement to understand their perspectives.

As housing continues to be one of the county and town’s largest challenges, what options do you think the Avon Town Council should explore to create/obtain critical workforce housing?

Avon’s Mi Casa program is excellent. The town’s efforts to plan and build affordable housing on the Swift Gulch site will be quite helpful.

Avon purchasing housing and then selling it with a deed restriction is another piece of the puzzle that should be expanded.

More progress can be made when we work together regionally: all the towns, the Eagle County government and our larger employers. We need big collaboration that looks to county-wide solutions to make significant gains. Transit is a also key part of the solution.

What is the issue you hear about most from Avon locals? What would you hope to do to address this issue, if elected?

Keeping Avon viable as a community.

Keeping Avon as a community relates to the housing situation that was previously discussed. I want to have regular and well-attended business roundtable gatherings to hear from our local businesses. Nottingham Park can be enhanced and tweaked to serve as an even better gathering place for our residents to enjoy.