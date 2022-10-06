Avon Town Council Candidate Ruth Stanley in her own words

Ruth Stanley

Courtesy Photo

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.

The Town Council vote will be a part of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, which is being conducted as a mail ballot election and is coordinated with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office. Ballots will be mailed out starting Oct. 17, 2022.

Name: Ruth Stanley

Occupation: Real Estate Broker, Keller Williams Mountain Properties

Place of residence: West Beaver Creek Boulevard, by Nottingham Lake

Length of residence in Eagle County: 29 years (23 in Avon)

Have you served on any other boards/commissions/councils in Eagle County or otherwise?

I am presently on Avon’s CASE (Cultural Arts Special Events) committee and have been since its inception in 2017.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Why do you want to serve on Avon Town Council?

As a resident of the valley for almost 30 years, I made Avon my home and a place I cherish in 1999. I feel fortunate to be a part of this community. I enjoy participating in the town’s growth and continue to stay involved. I have witnessed new development, redevelopment, changes/additions to the park, stage, bike paths, hiking trails and the green initiatives the town has taken on.

As I am a regular at the Town Council meetings, I feel it would be my pleasure, and my duty, to work (not sit) on the Town Council. I would like more than anything to strive for more community involvement, not only in activities but in the Town Council discussions and decisions that affect this community.

What has the current council done well?

I find the most inspiring program to be the Mi Casa down-payment assistance program. I could not be more proud of our town for the insight and hard work in assisting many locals in the purchase of their first home in Avon. Additionally, this program increases deed-restricted units, which guarantees the transfer of property to local purchasers in the future.

What could the current council have done better?

Honestly, I feel that this council has done an amazing job and I can’t think of anything they could have done better.

As housing continues to be one of the county and town’s largest challenges, what options do you think the Avon Town Council should explore to create/obtain critical workforce housing?

The town has created a plan for future housing for our local workforce community. I look forward to working diligently on this project and finding ways to keep its momentum. The council recognizes that we need to invest in order to obtain outside funding, grants, loans, tax credits, or private investments. We must continue to make this top-of-mind. This is critical and a top priority.

What is the issue you hear most about from Avon locals? What would you hope to do to address this issue, if elected?

Aside from housing, parking is an issue that needs attention, and will likely increase with new developments. I look forward to working on a plan to increase parking locations throughout the town. Further, I would like to present a requirement for future development(s) to provide enough parking capacity to accommodate their workforce as well as the guests/customers.

Another issue I hear often is the need for more dedicated and wider, bike “lanes” throughout the town. There are many e-bikers, myself included (with my dogs and SUP in tow), and I personally find that I do not feel safe in the minimal space allocated. This concern has been echoed by many others emphasizing the need for action on this issue. The West Beaver Creek redesign, the roundabouts, and surrounding roads could use some widening, and/or bike dedication, for the present e-bike craze. I look forward to being a part of the discussions and hope we can surface some new ideas.

As a member of CASE, I find I am the “go-to” from Avon community members who know me, and I take pride in the strong relationships I have in town. The stage and events are also an ongoing hot topic for locals. While we have had a multitude of very successful events, we still have some kinks to work out and I look forward to making this my mission.