Avon Town Council candidate Tamra Nottingham Underwood in her own words

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.

The Town Council vote will be a part of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, which is being conducted as a mail ballot election and is coordinated with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office. Ballots will be mailed out starting Oct. 17, 2022.

Name: Tamra Nottingham Underwood

Occupation: Attorney (solo commercial/estate planning practice in Avon)

Place of residence: Valley floor, Hurd Lane/Eaglebend Drive

Length of residence in Eagle County: 54 years

Have you served on any other boards/commissions/councils in Eagle County or otherwise?

I was the town of Avon prosecutor from 1989 to 1990 and initially served on Avon Town Council from 2004 to 2008. I was delighted to have been elected to my current term in 2018 and am proud of my very productive four years on Avon’s behalf. I serve as the town’s representative to the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, am an alternate to the High Five Access Media (Channel 5) board, and am a director on three Avon affordable housing nonprofit corporations’ Board of Directors (EagleBend, Buffalo Ridge and Kayak Crossing).

Why do you want to serve on Avon Town Council?

I’m running for re-election because I want to continue contributing to Avon’s bright future. I bring long-term vision and a stable hand; sustaining our incredible quality of life by way of continuing to cultivate productive projects and positive relationships is my passion. I see the uniqueness that Avon possesses with our wonderfully diverse residential population and I want to work with Avon council and staff to continue enhancing our Avon lifestyle. Avon is “The Heart of the Valley” in so many ways and I want to assure that heart becomes even more vibrant and healthy.

What has the current council done well?

The town council is at its best when we think about complex issues, listen to the public and our professional advisors, and apply our time, energy and collective intellect and creativity to solve problems. Respect for each other is key. A recent example of us working well was with respect to starting to regulate short-term rentals.

What could the current council have done better?

A challenging period was the 2020 to 2022 recall; while it was an ordeal, I hope the learnings from it will ensure a council recall is never repeated in our town. It was not only financially costly but it daylighted some really unfortunate discourse that is counter to the Avon community that I love and respect.

As housing continues to be one of the county and town’s largest challenges, what options do you think the Avon Town Council should explore to create/obtain critical workforce housing?

I support addressing our valley’s workforce housing crisis on multiple fronts such as fast-tracking employee housing development and building inventory; collaborating via creative public-private partnerships (such as on Metcalf Road’s Tract Y); passing legislation/code amendments including inclusionary zoning, short-term rental regulation, and Community Housing development bonuses; and expanding and enhancing the Mi Casa deed restriction program.

There is no one “silver bullet” but if we commit to working forward aggressively on many initiatives, the crisis will lessen.

What is the issue you hear most about from Avon locals? What would you hope to do to address this issue, if elected?

In addition to needing to deliver new, incremental community housing, Avon residents and business owners talk to me most about prioritizing climate change initiatives, undertaking parking management and enhancing public transportation. I’m committed to working hard on all of these issues.

I support the formation of the Regional Transit Authority that will also be on our ballots this fall and it really touches on part of a solution to all those issues. The RTA will enhance our bus service to get more people out of their cars and better move our workforce and skiers throughout the valley with a fare-free zone among Avon, Vail, Beaver Creek and Edwards, an Eagle-Gypsum circulator. I hope to facilitate new housing for RTA employees here in Avon.