Avon Town Council signs off on using facial recognition identification services as a crime-solving tool

The seven members of the Avon Town Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to authorize the use of facial recognition identification services by the town’s police department as a crime-solving tool. Greg Daly, the town’s police chief, presented the results of a report on his department’s planned use of facial recognition services in solving crimes.

In June 2022, the Colorado State legislature passed Senate Bill 22-113, providing new expectations for local government agencies for the use of facial recognition services. The Avon Police Department has been seeking the use of these technologies since April of this year.

In the process, the Avon Police Department has provided several opportunities for public comment on the subject, including community feedback meetings at the Aspens Mobile Home Park, Avon Public Library, and the April 25 Town Council meeting. Daly reported that the majority of public comment has been in favor of the use of facial recognition services, and clarified again the context in which these services would be employed.

Facial recognition services are one of many tools investigators can use to solve a crime, rather than a full-stop solution, Daly explained.

“It is just seen as an investigative lead, just like any other piece of evidence might be involved in a criminal case,” he said.

In response to a question he received at a public comment event about how many times facial recognition services would have been used in the last year, Daly asked one of his two detectives in the department. The detective, Daly reported, said that in about four to five instances in the last year did the Avon Police Department have a high-enough resolution picture that officers could have used the technology.

“It’s not that frequent, but we as a department would like to have that as a crime-solving tool, to be able to solve crimes for victims of crimes,” Daly said.

Daly also clarified that Colorado law places strict requirements upon police departments that use facial recognition services, which the Avon Police Department would follow precisely.

“As part of this, if approved, there is a 90-day moratorium before we can start using it. In those 90 days, we will ensure we have our policy up to date, we will ensure that our officers go through a four-hour basic facial recognition identification training, and our two detectives would go through a 24-hour, more advanced training,” Daly said.

As required by law, the Avon Police Department would provide an accountability report to the public and the Avon Town Council that details the use of facial recognition services.

Hearing Daly’s report, the seven members of the Avon Town Council voted to authorize the use of facial recognition identification services as a crime-solving tool, on the condition that the stipulations listed by Daly are followed.