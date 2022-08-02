Avon Town Council split on paid parking implementation

In March, Avon began planning and implementing a parking management program, which would include paid parking during the upcoming ski season.

While the work began under the direction of the Town Council, moving forward with the parking program was not unanimously supported. And at the July 26 meeting, the differing opinions of council members resurfaced, which will result in the town revisiting the implementation of the plan in the near future.

Avon began discussions about a possible parking plan back in November 2021 as a way to address low turnover of skier parking in certain areas, misuse of rec center parking, a lack of Nottingham Park parking and a lack of overnight and oversized parking in town.

From the beginning, council members were split on the best way to manage these identified challenges. Some council members were against any form of paid parking; some supported paid parking in certain higher-trafficked areas of the town core; and most agreed that something needed to be done to better enforce parking restrictions and zones in town.

Direction from council — given by a slim majority of council members — at the March 22 meeting was for town staff to pursue a parking management plan, which included paid parking on the town’s skier shuttle route as well as the hiring of a parking management company and an internal parking supervisor to manage the program.

According to a report in the July 26 Town Council packet — a report which kickstarted council’s discussion at the meeting on the matter — the town has already hired both a company and a supervisor for the program. The packet also emphasizes that the town is purchasing a parking management software subscription and a car-mounted license plate reader for implementation.

Risetek Global, it reads, was hired to “provide turnkey support such as providing a 24/7 customer service call line, parking and violation fee collection, and permit parking/validations.”

An overview of the many elements that would be implemented as part of a new parking plan in Avon.

Town of Avon/Courtesy Photo

The program itself has several key elements, according to the report. This includes, but is not limited to:

Free parking for the first three hours from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all town spots;

Paid parking (at the cost of $2 an hour) after the first three hours along the skier shuttle route when Beaver Creek Mountain is open;

No overnight parking except at the Old Town Hall site;

$40 permit parking at the Old Town Hall;

Rec Center parking for patrons only, with validation available for customers for three hours and a $50 fee for violators; and

A three-hour limit year-round at the Avon Library and Avon Town Hall.

The report also includes a renewed plan for enforcement of new and existing rules as well as establishing fees for violations.

The program is scheduled to start officially in October 2022 with a rollout and a grace period beginning in September, and paid parking starting Nov. 23, 2022.

However, on July 26, challenges raised initially by Council member Scott Prince — and then supported and reiterated in various degrees by members RJ Andrade, Lindsay Hardy and Chico Thuon — may cause the town to take another look at the program and its rollout.

“I’m strongly against this program,” Prince said, adding that he felt the program would impact the “wrong base,” not truly solving the town’s parking problems, and would not achieve the goal of having more turnover of spaces in premium locations.

“People that are going to park there are willing to pay, whereas the local workers are not. I really see this as a tax and an impact to our local workers,” he said.

Additionally, Prince expressed concerns about the program’s economics and ability to cover the costs of managing the program. And overall, directing his comments specifically at the Vail Daily, Prince said that he wanted it on the record that he has been “vehemently opposed” to the program from the start of discussions.

Andrade, echoing some of Prince’s concerns, called charging people to park anywhere a “horrible idea,” adding that he doesn’t feel the town has a parking problem.

“Every business in our commercial core does have their own parking and all this is going to do now besides charging residents to park is, as a business like myself, is now going to have to police my own lot because people are still going to be looking for a place to park,” he said.

In defense of the program, Eva Wilson, Avon Mobility Manager, said that it was not just about paid parking, but also about management.

“Really the impetus for managed parking is not just the paid parking, it’s managed parking. We really have a reputation that our parking is not managed; people park everywhere,” Wilson said, adding that “nothing has really changed from the historical free, three-hour parking for everyone” except that the town would now seasonally charge for some “premium spots.”

Council member Amy Phillips added her support to this notion, stating that the program allows “the revenues and enforcement get out of the police department and get into the hands of mobility and transportation, who already have the staff that are along those lines and are going to be able to take care of the parking.”

Along similar lines, Council member Tamra Underwood said the town needed to start managing parking now even if the plan wasn’t perfect and if the program went in a different direction down the road.

“We need to start somewhere; we’re a real town and we need to manage parking in our town,” she said. “This is a start.”

With four council members expressing concern about at least some aspects of the parking program, Town Manager Eric Heil said staff would bring it back in front of council in one of its August meetings for further discussion.

“It doesn’t have to be implemented immediately, (but) I personally think we’re going to get there eventually,” Heil said.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.