Avon Town Council: Voters elect experienced leadership

Voters cast their vote in person Tuesday at Avon Town Hall in Avon. Voter turnout was high throughout the day.

According to preliminary voting results, the next Avon Town Council will be an experienced group. Voters in the town have reelected both incumbent candidates and the former mayor of Avon, along with one first-time council member who is a longtime local.

Incumbent candidates Tamra Nottingham Underwood and Chico Thuon were both on their way to their second consecutive terms, with Underwood tying for the most votes of any candidate with 824 votes and Thuon coming in third at 774 votes.

Tamra Nottingham Underwood

Underwood served as the town’s prosecutor from 1989 to 1990 and initially served on the Avon Town Council from 2004 to 2008, before being elected to her second term in 2018. Now elected to her third term, Underwood said that she feels reaffirmed by the community’s decision to reinstate her once again.

“It’s just thrilling to have the other voters in Avon reinforce what I’ve been doing for four years and that they would like to see more of it,” Underwood said. “I really work hard at that job, and I think that the voting results reflect that, so I’m so happy and really honored.”

Chico Thuon

Thuon, a realtor and ski instructor who has lived in the valley for 34 years, said he believes his reelection is the result of his direct access and open communication style with constituents, a connection that he plans to continue into his next term.

“I just think it’s really great that people believe that I speak for them,” Thuon said. “I picked the phone up and I talked to people and I appreciate them and how they feel.”

Rich Carroll, the former mayor of Avon who served on the Town Council from 2006-2014 before reaching his consecutive term limit, was voted back onto the council for his third term after tying Underwood at the top with 824 votes.

Rich Carroll

Caroll said that he felt called back to serve after an eight-year break to address challenges like the housing crisis and is inspired by the quality of the sitting council members.

“I missed public service, number one,” Carroll said. “Secondly, I think it’s a really, really good group of council members that are up there and I want to serve with those people with a good exchange of ideas. I think we’ll have a great dynamic up there.”

Ruth Stanley, a real estate broker and current member of Avon’s Cultural Arts Special Events committee, is making her Town Council debut after earning 661 votes, putting her ahead of the only other first-time candidate on the ballot, Calyn Rieger, by 131 votes.

Ruth Stanley

Stanley, a resident of Avon for 23 years, has been a regular attendee at Town Council meetings and looks forward to working on town initiatives and decisions from her own council seat.

“After all the work that I put in to come to the meetings and be a part of the town, and now to be able to just really work, it’s very exciting,” Stanley said. “I really wanted this, and I think I worked hard and got my name out there and met a lot of people, a lot of new people, and I hope everyone comes to town council meetings. That’s one of the top priorities on my agenda, is to get more people involved with what we do.”

The new Town Council will congregate for its first meeting next Tuesday, Nov. 15. To view town council meetings and access materials, visit Avon.org.