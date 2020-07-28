Avon town election petitions available starting Aug. 3

Nomination petitions for three openings on the Avon Town Council will be available at the Town Clerk’s Office, beginning the afternoon of Aug. 3.

Petitions will be available at Avon Town Hall, 100 Mikaela Way. Petitions may not be circulated until Aug. 4. The deadline for filing the petitions with the Avon Town Clerk is Aug. 24 by 5 p.m.



The Nov. 3 election will be by general mail ballot only. The election is being coordinated with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.



The two seats available are currently held by Jennie Fancher and Jake Wolf, both of whom are term-limited. One seat is currently held by Amy Phillips, who is eligible to run for another term.



To be eligible for election, candidates must be 18 years of age on the date of the election, a citizen of the United States, a qualified elector, and have resided within the town of Avon for a period of at least 12 consecutive months preceding the date of the election.



For more information, call the Avon Town Clerk’s Office, 970-748-4001 or go http://www.Avon.org/elections. For general election information call the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 970-328-8715, or go to http://www.eaglecounty.us/Clerk/.