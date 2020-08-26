Avon Town Hall is closed to the public through Aug. 28 | VailDaily.com
Avon Town Hall will be closed to the public for construction through Aug. 28. All members of town staff are available for remote meetings. A complete staff directory can be found at http://www.avon.org/directory.aspx.

 The facility will reopen to the public on Monday, Aug. 31.

