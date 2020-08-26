Avon Town Hall is closed to the public through Aug. 28
Avon Town Hall will be closed to the public for construction through Aug. 28. All members of town staff are available for remote meetings. A complete staff directory can be found at http://www.avon.org/directory.aspx.
The facility will reopen to the public on Monday, Aug. 31.
