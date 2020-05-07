Avon Town Hall will reopen to the public on May 11
Avon Town Hall reopens to the public on Monday, May 11, after closing for several weeks during the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Avon Town Hall is open during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All visitors are required to wear a face-covering in the lobby when entering the building, and access will be restricted to the first-floor lobby area.
The public is still encouraged to conduct business with the town by phone or email whenever possible. Town staff remains available during normal business hours for calls and video meetings by appointment. A complete staff directory can be found at http://www.avon.org.
Avon Municipal Court is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, June 3. Contact Avon Court Clerk Kendall Moore at kmoore@avon.org or 970-748-4022 with any court-related questions.
All public meetings will continue to occur virtually through May and until public health guidelines allow for public gatherings.
For more information, email info@avon.org.
