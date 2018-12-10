Avon town manager search down to 2 candidates

What: Community meet-and-greet with two finalists for Avon town manager.

AVON — The Avon Town Council has narrowed its town manager search to two candidates.

Mike Mallinoff is currently the county administrator for Charles County, Maryland; and Susan Parker is the previous town administrator for Sunset Beach, North California.

Community members are invited to meet the two finalists on Monday, Dec. 17, at a meet-and-greet coffee session at Avon Town Hall, 100 Mikaela Way, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interviews by invited community stakeholders will follow on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Mayor Jennie Fancher said the Town Council is committed to a thorough and diligent selection process to ensure an appropriate and professional fit with the community.

The town manager recruitment process has been underway since July. The search began with a field of over 60 candidates, which has been refined and vetted to arrive at the two finalists.

"We're all very proud of how well this process has unfolded thus far," said Lance Richards, Avon's human resources director. "We were able to work through a large number of candidates to identify candidates with the appropriate mix of local government and mountain community experience. I'm looking forward to involvement of our residents and stakeholders in the finalist evaluations."

Finance Director Scott Wright has been serving as acting town manager during the interim.