Avon town offices closed Oct. 12-Oct. 15, reopening at 100 Mikaela Way Oct. 16

AVON — Town of Avon municipal offices will be closed on Friday, Oct. 12, and Monday, Oct. 15, to accommodate the move to the new Town Hall, located at 100 Mikalea Way in Avon. Avon Town Hall will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 16, in its new location behind the Seasons on the Main Street Mall in Avon. An open house is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m.

Avon Municipal Court will be held at the new Avon Town Hall for the first time on Wednesday, Oct. 17. The first Avon Town Council meeting in the new building will be on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and the first Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

For additional information about the move, contact Liz Wood, communications manager, at ewood@avon.org or 970-748-4087.