Avon Transit now requires passengers to wear masks
Passenger numbers may be limited, and people are asked to board only from the rear doors
Avon Transit continues to provide transit service during Colorado’s COVID-19 stay at home order. For public health and safety, all passengers must comply with these guidelines:
- Wear a face cover while on the bus to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
- Board the bus from the back door only to reduce driver exposure.
- Practice social distancing by sitting as far as possible from other passenger groups.
Drivers may limit the number of passengers on board to comply with social distancing guidelines. For more information visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for guidelines and how to make a face covering at home. With questions about Avon Transit, email ewilson@avon.org or call 970-748-4120.
