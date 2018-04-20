Avon Transit transitions to summer schedule, with 30-minute interval routes

AVON — Avon Transit transitioned to its summer schedule on Monday, April 16.

• The Avon East-Red Line runs every 30 minutes between 6:44 a.m. and 6:05 p.m. and services the residential areas in east Avon along Hurd Lane and U.S. Highway 6, including Traer Creek Plaza and Buffalo Ridge Housing Complex.

• The Avon West-Blue Line also runs every 30 minutes between 6:28 a.m. and 6:05 p.m., serving the residential areas in west Avon along West Beaver Creek Boulevard and Highway 6, including the town core businesses and Traer Creek Plaza.

• The Avon Loop-Night Rider Shuttle runs from 6 to 10 p.m., providing service within the town core on a 30-minute loop.

Summer schedule information can be obtained from Avon Transit bus operators, by contacting Avon Transit Customer Service at 970-748-4120 or online at http://www.avon.org/transit.