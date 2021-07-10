AvonLIVE! free concert series returns Wednesday with Andy Frasco and the U.N.

Andy Frasco and the U.N. can be described as “blues-rock fueled by reckless abandonment and a disregard for the rules, with witty lyrics to back it all up.”

Special to the Daily

The AvonLIVE! free concert series returns to the Avon Performance Pavilion in Harry A. Nottingham Park on Wednesday, July 14 with Andy Frasco and the U.N. at 7:00 p.m.

Originally from Los Angeles, the group’s sound can be described as “blues-rock fueled by reckless abandonment and a disregard for the rules, with witty lyrics to back it all up.”

The group will be stopping by Avon in the midst of a heavy tour schedule. In the past, they have toured here in the U.S. as well as Europe and China with widespread success at numerous festivals such as Wakarusa in Arkansas. Their shows are energetic and unique, with frequent improvisations and interaction with the audience. Their infusions of funk and jazz, boundless energy and personality will have listeners up on their feet all night.

Colorado bluegrass group Sugar Moon will open beginning at 6:00 p.m. This women-led group offers original songs with a traditional bluegrass feel. About a year out from the release of their first album, Sugar Moon is a rising star in Colorado. Their folk instrumentals and beautiful lyrics present a feminine introduction to the evening.

Local food trucks will be serving up mouthwatering food and the Hahnewald Bar will be selling an assortment of ice-cold refreshing libations with a $3 discount between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

“AvonLIVE! is a plastic-free event so please leave your plastic beverage containers at home and purchase a recyclable canned product from the Hahnewald Bar or bring your own fillable water bottle,” stated Danita Dempsey, Culture, Arts & Special Events Manager for the Town of Avon.