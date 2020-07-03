Avon’s Agave, FirstBank fed 150 Vail Health workers

FirstBank, with the help of Avon restaurant Agave, recently provided free lunches to over 150 essential workers at the Vail Health Edwards Campus.

“Essential workers and hospital employees have been the cornerstones of our community throughout this crisis,” said FirstBank Eagle Market President Ellen Moritz. “They work incredibly long hours, risk their health and safety on a daily basis, and they don’t always receive the appreciation they deserve. This effort allows us to not only support a small business, but also show healthcare workers a small token of our gratitude.”

FirstBank has supplied more than 1,500 meals to essential workers and has continued to be a key player in supporting economic recovery in Eagle County. For instance, the bank worked to fund over $1 billion in SBA Paycheck Protection loans to 12,000 companies. Almost $70 million of that went to 850 businesses in Eagle County. FirstBank has also made contributions to the Vail Valley Foundation Community Fund, provided weekly support of local businesses with the town of Avon Business Forums, and its officers have recently participated in virtual first-time homebuyer classes.

Throughout the pandemic, FirstBank has supported several community initiatives aimed at bolstering the service industry and helping find solutions to the protective gear shortage that left hospitals reeling. This included the launch of its Support Local webpage and ad campaign that connects customers to local restaurants, and its backing of Make4Covid, a Colorado-based startup helping the healthcare industry access Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Make4Covid has delivered over 80,000 pieces of PPE, including more than 11,000 units to hospitals in Colorado’s mountain communities.

For more information, go to http://www.efirstbankblog.com/coronavirus.