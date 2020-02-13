Avon’s Bubbles Day Spa is the first of its kind locally

Vianey Delgado, left, and CFO Richard Trujillo recently opened Bubbles Day Spa in Avon.



Tell your story! Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com, or call 970-748-2930.

Business name: Bubbles Day Spa

Location: Avon

Date opened: Jan. 18.

Owner: Vianey Delgado and CFO Richard Trujillo.

Contact information: Call 970-306-9701 or email viamanne@hotmail.com.

What goods or services do you provide? We specialize in facials and massages, and also sell retail products.

What’s new or exciting at your place? We are the first day spa in the valley. We did extensive market research to be the most affordable as well. Not only that, we are family owned and operated. Bubbles Day Spa wants to build a community.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We offer both facials and massages at signature to very luxurious levels. We have a highly trained staff that wants to deliver the most outstanding customer service.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Bubbles Day Spa is here to provide top-notch service to each and every client. We know our clients want to be pampered and taken care of right when they set foot in our spa. After a short consultation, our massage therapists know what part of a client’s body to work on and our estheticians know what part of their face to pay extra attention to. Once our client’s appointment is finished, our massage therapists and estheticians take notes on what their body/face needed special attention to so next time the client comes in our employees know exactly how to take care of them and what to give extra care to. Every client has different skin so we need to remember their needs.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: I have lived in the Vail Valley for over 25 years. I became a massage therapist in 2004, a yoga instructor in 2014 and an esthetician in 2016. I have worked in a lot spas around the valley and have noticed the lack of day spas (there were none). I have owned, and still own, a mobile massage company that has been serving the Vail Valley since 2011; it is called Mountain Mobile Massage.