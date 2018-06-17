Avon’s Destination Jump Splash Learn ribbon cutting is June 20

Nottingham Park's newest playground, Destination Jump Splash Learn, opened to rave reviews from children and parents alike in early May.

On Wednesday, June 20, at 10 a.m., officials from the town of Avon, Great Outdoors Colorado, and Holy Cross will gather for an official ribbon cutting for the playground, marking the completion of the grant-funded project.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, and light refreshments will be served.

$350,000 Grant

In early 2017, the town of Avon received a $350,000 matching grant from Great Outdoors Colorado to improve Nottingham Park's most heavily used 2-acres, replacing a 20-year-old playground with both traditional and nature-themed play equipment. The improvements for this project focused on the areas that the community input process identified as the highest need for improvement. These included a larger, updated playground and the relocation of the bike path to increase the size available for the playground space.

NEW FEATURES

The new playground includes swings, a zip line, free standing climbing features, slides and interactive equipment for children with all physical abilities. A nature play obstacle course provides a play space with decorative climbing boulders, a natural play tunnel and log steppers. The small creek allows children the opportunity to interact with the water, and the riparian learning areas give children the opportunity to learn about plants indigenous to Colorado waterways.

"The town is thrilled to see the positive response from the community towards our new playground," said Recreation Director John Curutchet. "The project was a collaborative effort and I am thankful for the hard work of town staff, Norris Design, FPM Grants, Churchich Recreation and Evans Chaffee Construction. It is so rewarding to see what was once a vision turn into a reality, and the proof of our good work can be seen daily in the many families enjoying the new playground."