Avon’s Eaglebend Park to close for construction

Avon’s Eaglebend Park at 5415 Eaglebend Drive will be closed for utility work that began Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. This closure will involve the disassembly and removal of playground equipment to allow access to the underground utilities in the area.



Eaglebend Park is situated atop a utility easement. Throughout the country, utility easements provide excellent opportunities for municipal parks and open spaces.

The project is projected to conclude with the re-erection of playground equipment and removal of construction fencing by Nov. 15, 2022. Final landscape repairs will be completed in early spring of 2023 and the park will remain open throughout this final phase.