Avon’s inclusion of use, marijuana tax on November ballot to hinge on regional transportation authority formation

Voter polling in Avon shows varying levels of support for four separate taxes under consideration.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Archive

Which tax questions Avon voters will see in November will likely hinge on whether Eagle County municipalities bring the proposed regional transportation authority to the ballot.

Earlier this year, Avon Town Council identified the possibility of bringing two tax questions before voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8: a construction material use tax and a marijuana tax. And in June, the town polled residents on not only these two taxes, but also on potential lodging and sales taxes to fund the pending regional transportation authority.

According to a Town Council report, 305 Avon registered voters participated in the survey, with 38% being located in Wildridge, 12% in West Avon, 9% in Nottingham Park, 9% in Northside, 8% in the town core, with other neighborhoods rounding out respondents.

Overall, the survey showed voter support for the construction use tax, marijuana tax, and a lodging tax to support the regional transportation authority. Respondents did not, however, support a sales tax to support the authority.

Construction use tax

The construction materials use tax would, as proposed, allow the town to collect a 4% tax on materials at the time a building permit is issued. Avon is the only municipality in Eagle County without such a use tax: Eagle, Minturn, and Vail all have a 4% use tax, and Gypsum and Red Cliff both have a 3% use tax.

As defined by the survey, the tax “would have an annual $50,000/year exemption to exclude small home improvement projects. The revenue generated by this tax would be allocated to the town’s general fund” and be more efficient for contractors and town.

Overall, 47% of voters polled expressed support, with 31% reporting that they would reject the measure should it be on a ballot and 22% reporting that they were undecided.

Retail marijuana tax

The next tax considered for the ballot is a 5% retail tax on marijuana.

The survey contemplated that the revenue generated from such a tax would be “allocated to Community Housing, Recreation, and Community Health.”

Overall, 71% of voters polled reported that should the retail marijuana tax be on a ballot they would vote yes. Twenty-five percent reported that they would vote no and 4% reported being undecided.

Currently, retail marijuana businesses are not allowed in the town of Avon, however, the council restarted conversations about the possibility of allowing them last fall.

At the Avon Town Council meeting on Tuesday, July 26, Council member Tamra Underwood emphasized the fact that even if the tax goes to the ballot and is passed by voters, the council has not yet made the determination to reverse the 2014 moratorium on retail marijuana businesses in town.

“I was extremely disappointed that one of the tax questions implied of what council was going to do policy-wise if the tax passed,” Underwood said. “That, in particular, was with respect to the marijuana tax; it said that council would be allowing cannabis stores in town and that’s not for the survey to say, that is a policy question that’s up to the Town Council to say.”

Taxes for possible RTA

As local municipalities are still determining whether to bring the regional transportation authority before voters in November, part of the process includes considering possible revenue sources. These municipalities include Eagle County and the towns of Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff, Vail and the Beaver Creek Metro District.

State statute outlines several authorized and possible revenue sources for an RTA including voter approval to have up to 1-cent sales tax, up to 2-cents visitor benefit tax, up to a 5 mill property tax as well as up to $10 per vehicle registration fee each year, ridership fares and charges for transit service.

Currently, ECO Transit is funded by a 0.5% sales tax in Eagle County, which should the RTA go to the ballot and be passed by county voters, would be re-allocated to the new authority. As such, municipalities would only be allowed to ask voters in their jurisdiction for an additional 0.5% sales tax.

In its recent survey, 59% of voters polled reported that they would not support a 0.5% sales tax on retail and groceries to support the RTA. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed reported they would support the tax and 6% reported being undecided.

State statute also precludes municipalities from exceeding a total 2% tax on visitors. The town of Avon already has an existing 4% lodging tax, which means it would not be able to implement an existing tax. However, the town of Vail has a 1.4% visitor tax and could impose an additional 0.6% lodging tax. While Avon would have to do some maneuvering, it simply asked voters in this poll about a 0.6% in order to be equitable with that Vail could ask of its voters.

Overall, 74% reported they would vote yes for a 0.6% lodging tax to support the RTA, with 24% reporting they would vote no, and 2% reporting being undecided.

However, Avon Town Manager Eric Heil said that, based on conversations with the RTA Formation Committee, the “lodging tax component is probably not going to be viable” as the county is currently considering a separate county lodging tax.

“Right now, it’s looking like a lodging tax would not be a funding component of the Regional Transit Authority; that Eagle County is very adamant or focused on doing a lodging tax for housing and early childhood education. And if they do their county lodging tax, then it will impact the ability to impose an RTA lodging tax,” Heil said.

In addition to the voter polling done by the town of Avon, polling was also conducted county-wide and showed a different picture, according to Heil. This survey, Heil said, “showed Avon citizens being in favor of a sales tax to support the RTA.”

Heil said that the difference in results could be that the sales tax was the third tax question asked of voters in its Avon-specific survey.

“By the third time you’ve asked for a tax, people are probably going to say they’re not as anxious to keep saying yes to a tax, he said, adding that this hypothesis was confirmed by Magellan Strategies, who conducted the Avon-specific voter polling.

While the lodging tax was asked after the sales tax, a lodging tax has less impact on local residents as it applies to visitors rather than themselves.

“We think, if the RTA is going forward, every jurisdiction is referring a ballot question, that we really need to focus our effort on the RTA to be a partner and participant in that RTA and not also consider doing the use tax or marijuana tax,” Heil said.

“If the RTA doesn’t go forward — which is a possibility everyone is going to sort out if they’re going to refer a ballot question or not in the next several weeks — what we would suggest is that there is good community support from voter polling to go forward with the use tax and the marijuana tax,” he added.

Municipalities have until Sept. 9 to certify ballot content for the 2022 election to the county clerk. Thus, Avon Town Council will have up until that date to determine which, if any taxes it will put in front of its voters in November.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.