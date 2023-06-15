Avon’s Nottingham Lake is closed to swimming

Nottingham Lake and its beach were closed June 15 due to elevated E. coli levels. The lake is expected to reopen June 21.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily archive

Town of Avon staff were notified June 15 that regular testing of the E. coli levels in Nottingham Lake provided results above the recreational standard limit. The swimming area was closed immediately and is anticipated to re-open Wednesday, June 21, if E. coli tests show the lake is back within a safe range for swimming.

Heavy rain, groundwater runoff and low oxygen levels in the lake are the suspected cause of this test result. The town of Avon works closely with the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District for regular water sample testing and with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to operate within safety standards for natural swim areas.

There is no swimming allowed during the closure and Avon Recreation Center open water swim programs are canceled through Tuesday, June 20, including Dunk-N-Dash on Monday, June 19.

For more information, call Avon Recreation Director Michael Labagh, at 970-748-4446 or email mlabagh@avon.org .