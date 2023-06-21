Avon’s Nottingham Lake reopens to recreation

Avon's Nottingham Lake has reopened to recreation after elevated e. coli bacteria levels dropped back to acceptable levels.

Archive photo

Nottingham Lake in Avon is now open to all users. Town of Avon staff retested the lake water on Monday, June 19 and received updated results on Wednesday, June 21. The most recent test of the lake water yielded a concentration of E. coli well within the acceptable limit at 37.9 organisms per 100 milliliters. Per the State of Colorado Natural Swimming Area regulations, the maximum acceptable level of E. coli is 235 organisms per 100 milliliters.



Town staff will test the lake water daily through the week to ensure bacteria levels have returned to a normal range. Town staff test the lake water weekly throughout the season and once a month during a “peak use” time.



Standup Paddle Colorado Boat Rental operations will resume on Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All Avon Recreation Department open water swimming programs in Nottingham Lake are back on. The Dunk-N-Dash race series kicks off on Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. and Drop-In Open Water Swim will begin Thursday, June 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Community members can visit AvonRec.org for more information or to register.



The community can learn more at the State of Colorado Natural Swimming Area regulations website and for information about E. coli, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Website .

For more information, call Recreation Director Michael Labagh, 970-748-4446 or email mlabagh@avon.org .