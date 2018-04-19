Avon’s plastic bag ban goes into effect May 1; town handing out free reusable bags

AVON — Last fall, the Avon Town Council enacted a ban on disposable plastic bags being provided by retailers to customers at the point of sale. That ban goes into effect on Tuesday, May 1, and applies to all retailers in Avon. In addition to the prohibition on disposable plastic bags and to incentivize people to turn to reusable bags, retailers will collect a 10-cent fee on each paper bag consumed by customers at the point of sale.

To aid the upcoming transition, the town recently partnered with Alpine Bank on the development of reusable bags that will be distributed to members of the public without charge. The reusable bags are complimentary and now available at a variety of places, including Avon Town Hall and Alpine Bank's Avon location.

For a complete description of the upcoming ban on disposable plastic bags and the disposable paper bag fee, visit http://www.avon.org/bags or contact Preston Neill, deputy town manager, at 970-748-4404 or pneill@avon.org.