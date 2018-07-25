Avon’s Playhouse Project auction brings in $30,000 for charities

AVON — When it came time to auction off the structures on Saturday, July 21, the Vail Board of Realtors presents the Town of Avon's Playhouse Project didn't play around.

The auction raised $30,000 for its three recipients — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation.

"I am so thankful for everyone who took a chance and got involved with this," said Holli Snyder, Colorado Mountain News Media events manager. "The Playhouse Project certainly exceeded my expectations with how popular it was, and that was all due to the amazing work of the construction companies who got involved. These weren't your average playhouses."

Thousands of people visited the playhouse village at Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon during the display. The Shaeffer Hyde Construction house was voted the crowd's favorite.

"One house was donated back to the town of Avon and will remain in the park for kids to enjoy," Snyder said. "Plus, we hope to bring the project back next year, so stay tuned."