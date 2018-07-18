Avon’s Playhouse Project concludes with auction on Saturday, July 21

Sponsors: Town of Avon, Vail Board of Realtors, Liz Leeds of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, White Horse Solutions, Team K2 of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, TIAA Bank/Stewart Title, Keller Williams: The Seabury Group and Rocky Mountain Home Team.

More information: The online auction is open now at playhouseprojects.org, but on Saturday, a special event is planned at the park. There will be free coffee, doughnuts and face painting, with computer tablet-wielding volunteers stationed at the eight playhouses to take bids. Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m. By 9 p.m. Saturday, July 21, buyers must have moving arrangements completed.

What: The Vail Board of Realtors presents the Town of Avon’s Playhouse Project auction.

AVON — After spending the past month at Harry A. Nottingham Park, the unique playhouses that comprised a special public art project will be making their way to their new homes quite soon.

The Vail Board of Realtors presents the Town of Avon's Playhouse Project will conclude Saturday, July 21, with an online auction. The auction is open now at playhouseprojects.org, but from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, bidders can gather at the display where computer tablet-wielding volunteers will be available to place bids. The winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m. sharp, and the auction proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley and the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation.

In preparation for the auction, the playhouses will be spruced up this week.

"Kids can't play in them any longer because we are restoring them to their original condition," said Colorado Mountain News Media Events Manager Holli Snyder, the creator of the event. "After the auction is over, the winning bidders will be responsible for moving the houses to their final destinations. White Horse Solutions will be on site to assist with making arrangements."

Buyers will have until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 21, to pick up their houses.

'Goodness of their hearts'

As The Playhouse Project nears conclusion, Snyder said she was amazed by the community support for the effort.

"It was more than just the eight construction companies or the nine sponsors who made this a success," Snyder said.

"I only gave the construction companies $1,000 to build the houses, and these structures are valued at much more than that," she said. "The companies went out on their own and got donations, and people in the community did that out of the goodness of their hearts. That's pretty cool."

As the project draws to a close, Snyder thanked the eight construction companies who built playhouses and the local businesses and individuals who donated to their efforts:

• Coleman Custom Homes — Precision Structures Inc., S&H Roofing, High Country Customs, Keegan Winkeller of Berglund Architects, Suzanne Griffin (designer).

• Custom House Construction — David Burns of Gies Architects Inc., Shoup Land Development, S&H Roofing, Kate Tennant (artwork).

• Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley — Jim Wiley (builder), Patty Young (builder), Phillip Paolilli (builder), The Paint Bucket, Horizon Roofing.

• High Country Builders — Alonso Varela (carpenter and designer), Jessica Gilbert (artist), Hommer's Painting, Builder's First Source, KIT Roofing & Maintenance, Conley's Welding, The Paint Bucket, American Lawncare & Irrigation.

• Hoeft Builders West — JE Interiors (carpentry), TCC Roofing, High Country Enterprises, M&D Painting, Vintage Woods.

• Shaeffer Hyde Construction Co. — Edwards Building Center, Eagle Valley Glass & Mirror, Ruggs Benedict, Home Depot, R&H Mechanical, Vail Manufacturing, Plath Construction, Strauss Decorative Finishes, Haynes Plumbing & Heating, Ryan & Co., Dahl Plumbing.

• SRE Building Associates — KH Webb Architects, Intermountain Painting, Monarch Marble and Granite, Decorative Materials, Eagle Valley Glass, Valley Stone.

• Precision Construction West Inc.