Avon’s West Benchmark Road closes April 27
Work expected to last until May 29
West Benchmark Road will be closed to thru traffic between Avon Station and Mikaela Way beginning Monday, April 27 to facilitate construction of the West Benchmark Road On-Street Parking & Water Quality Improvements Project. The road closure will remain in effect until May 29 to expedite the project and reduce cost.
The project generally consists of the addition of 26 diagonal parking spaces, installation of a stormwater treatment structure, drainage improvements, landscaping, and asphalt overlay.
Detours around the closure will be in place and access to The Seasons and 351 Benchmark Road (the old Avon fire station) will be maintained. Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Motorists may encounter minor delays and are asked to remain patient and to please allow additional travel time.
The project is being constructed by United Companies on behalf of the town. For more information, contact Avon Town Engineer Justin Hildreth at jhildreth@avon.org or 970-331-3741.
