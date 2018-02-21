Avon’s Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa names Angel Munoz executive chef

AVON — The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa announced Angel Munoz Jr. is now serving as executive chef.

Munoz — who was born and raised in Tijuana, Mexico, before he started his cooking career in San Diego — has been influenced by the American-Mexican culture. A student of the Sustainable Cuisine program at Colorado Mountain College, he was hired as a line cook at The Westin resort in 2012 and has risen through the ranks to take the lead position.

Munoz oversees Maya Mexican restaurant, the resort's modern Mexican kitchen created by chef Richard Sandoval, as well as the Lift and The Lookout lobby bar. He is also in charge of all food served in the resort's more than 7,500 square feet of mountain event space, which includes the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom and the 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

"Chef Munoz is a passionate chef and we are thrilled to be able to promote a valued employee to this leadership position," said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. "He truly understands the bold Latin flavors that we serve at Maya and is fantastic at incorporating local Colorado products into our menus, as well as the fresh herbs and produce that we grow in our on-site garden."

For more information, go to http://www.westinriverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.