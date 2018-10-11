Avon’s Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa celebrating its 10th anniversary

More information: Celebrities on hand will include boxer Oscar De La Hoya, reality TV star and author Trista Sutter and Chris Anthony, one of the newest inductees into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame.

Cost: $10 at the door, with proceeds going toward Chris Anthony’s The Youth Project.

AVON — When the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa opened in 2008, the folks there threw a party that still lives in local lore. To celebrate the Westin's 10th anniversary, another party has been planned.

It seemed like the entire Vail Valley turned out for that grand opening party. There was food and music and mini spa treatments, and of course, adult beverages were plentiful, including cosmopolitan cocktails poured through an ice sculpture.

This party promises plenty of fun — and plenty of people are coming. Hotel general manager Kristen Pryor said there had been more than 1,000 RSVPs as of Thursday, Oct. 11.

This year's party includes food and music, of course. Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya will be on hand to help launch the new Casa Mexico tequila brand. Yes, there will be special Casa Mexico cocktails.

Pro skier Chris Anthony, a recent inductee into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame, will also be on hand.

Pryor said the $10 at-the-door suggested donation will go toward funding an experience Anthony is hosting over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in January 2019.

That experience will include tours of Camp Hale and Ski Cooper, as well as the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail.

That community effort is part of what the Westin does, Pryor said.

Noting that the Westin has landed on more than one "best place to work" list, Pryor said she's proud of what's been accomplished at the hotel over the past decade.

Pryor started with the Westin in its earliest stages. She was the hotel's director of sales and marketing when the facility was still under construction. She stayed at the property and was named general manager in 2015.

Pryor is one of the few female general managers in the Westin universe and is the only general manager on the firm's Westin Advisory Board, which helps set standards for more than 130 Westin hotels around the world.

"I've had a lot of great mentors and people who believed in me," Pryor said.

Pryor said it's been exciting moving from promoting the experience at the Westin to helping create those experiences.

"That's really special," she said.

The Westin has helped transform Avon, too. Harry Frampton's East West Partners was the developer of the project. He said the Westin is a great example of a partnership between government and the private sector.

"The prior (Avon Town Council) understood how important it was," Frampton said. "They were very supportive."

That support included encouragement to put a gondola from the hotel up to Beaver Creek. The town also helped create a metropolitan district to help finance the project and built a transit center across the street.

"These kinds of projects require that," Frampton said.

Just after the Westin opened in 2008, the national and world economies went into a deep slump. In fact, East West just this year started work on the second phase of the project. Frampton noted that project is the first project East West has launched in the Vail Valley since building the Westin itself.

Since the 10th anniversary party is expected to draw a big crowd, Pryor encouraged people to take public transportation, especially if anyone intends to drink.

"Parking's based on availability," she said. "When it's full, it's full."

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com or 970-748-2930.