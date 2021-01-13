Avon’s Wildridge area will see slash pile burning Jan. 27, 28

Avon’s Wildridge neighborhood, highighted on this map, will see near slash pile burning, which could begin Jan. 27.

Special to the Daily

The Eagle Valley Wildand Team, consisting of members from Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and Eagle River Fire Protection District, in cooperation with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service, Eagle County and the Town of Avon will be burning slash piles in the Wildridge Neighborhood. Burning operations will occur as weather and snow conditions permit, and are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27 and 28, 2021. Due to the number of piles, burning operations could take several days.

Burning will only be conducted under specific guidelines established by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, including having adequate snow cover on the ground and acceptable weather forecasts that meet guidelines for safe and effective burning and adequate smoke dispersal.

The main objective of burning the slash piles is to reduce remaining woody fuels for the purpose of public safety. The existing piles are the result of wildfire mitigation projects to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland-urban interface.

Eagle Valley Wildland works closely with partner agencies such as the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and local authorities in developing and implementing any pile burning project. Pile burning may continue periodically throughout the county during winter months as weather and snow conditions permit.

Smoke may affect your health. Visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke- and-health for additional health-related information, or contact your doctor or other health professional.