Bachelor Gulch opens for the season at Beaver Creek

Skiers enjoy a bluebird day at Beaver Creek on Dec. 15. The resort opened several more lifts on Tuesday in time for the holiday crowds.

Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

Beaver Creek Mountain opened several lifts for the 2021-22 ski season on Tuesday and is now accessible from the town of Avon via the Westin Riverfront Gondola.

The Bachelor Gulch area of Beaver Creek Mountain opened Tuesday. That area can be reached from the gondola via a connection at Lower Beaver Creek Express, which also opened Tuesday. From there, guests can access the main Beaver Creek Village by riding Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express and skiing the Stacker run.

The Strawberry Park and Bachelor Gulch Express lifts also opened for the season on Tuesday.

From Beaver Creek village, skiers can ride the Strawberry Park Express lift and ski the run Primrose to access the Bachelor Gulch area and the Bachelor Gulch Express lift.

To return to the town of Avon from Bachelor Gulch, a download is required on the Lower Beaver Creek Express and Westin Riverfront Gondola lifts.

Bachelor Gulch opened for the season on Tuesday at Beaver Creek.

Madison Miller/Beaver Creek

“We’re still awaiting some better temperatures and more snow, and we’re looking into connecting Arrowhead as soon as possible, as well,” said Rachel Levitsky with Beaver Creek. “We appreciate the patience as our snowmakers and our mountain operations have been working so hard to get more open.”

With the opening of the new terrain, Beaver Creek now offers more than 350 acres for skiers and snowboarders.

Vail accessible from Golden Peak, Cascade villages

Vail has seen new terrain openings in recent days, as well.

Vail Mountain is now accessible via the Golden Peak portal with the opening of the Riva Bahn Express (Lift No. 6) and the Gopher Hill chair (Lift No. 12).

Skiers can use Ruder’s Run and the Riva Catwalk to access the Vail Village gondola from the Golden Peak lifts on the east side of the mountain.

Similarly, on the west side of the mountain, skiers can use Post Road and the Born Free runs to access the Lionshead gondola from the Cascade Village chair (Lift No. 20).

The Pride Express (Lift No. 26) was not yet running as of Tuesday, requiring Cascade Village chair riders to depart back down to Lionshead village rather than ascending to Eagle’s Nest.

In addition to the beginner terrain at Eagle’s Nest, the Gopher Hill at Golden Peak is now available for beginners.

With the opening of the new terrain, Vail now has more than 1,700 acres available for skiers and snowboarders.