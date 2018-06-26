Backcountry Hunters & Anglers: Speak up for ‘your’ public lands, waters (letter)

The Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Central Rockies Group, would like to thank the public land and water area outdoor businesses that participated in the Thursday, June 14, event with gift items and individual participation at Craftsman in Edwards.

Vail Valley Anglers, Gore Creek Fisherman, Colorado Angling Co., Minturn Anglers, High Gear Cyclery, QuietKat, plus a special thank-you to the 40 individuals that participated in public-lands discussion and upcoming advocacy coordinated events in the Vail Valley and surrounding forests and rivers. Speak up for "your" public lands and waters.

Rick Seymour

Colorado Board, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers