Baked Goods – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Baked Goods

1. Hovey & Harrison

2. Columbine Cafe

3. Village Bagel

Hovey & Harrison creates a communal space where local, whole, seasonal ingredients are used to craft good food that harmonizes with the planet and community. In short, the mission at Hovey & Harrison is to help people “Eat. Real. Food.”

Along with all the delicious meal offerings and grab-and-go dishes, the baked goods at Hovey & Harrison are renowned, from fresh bread to delectable items like hand pies, quiche, cookies and much more. The bakery uses minimal mechanical methods, so everything is made by the hands of bakers. All the flour used is 100% natural with nothing added to it. It’s just well-grown wheat. It’s such a pleasure to savor a Hovey & Harrison pastry and a cup of freshly brewed coffee.

Online ordering is now available as well, so it’s easy to swing by and pick up a loaf for dinner or a treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.

-Kim Fuller