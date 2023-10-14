Ballots for Eagle County voters go into the mail on Monday, Oct. 16

Towns and special districts throughout the county are participating in a coordinated election on Nov. 7, 2023. The town of Vail will have 10 candidates vying for four open seats on its council.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Election Day is Nov. 7, and mail-in ballots for this year’s election will go into the mail Monday.

Towns and special districts throughout the county are participating in a coordinated election, but Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien said overall participation is fairly light in odd-year elections — only 30% to 40%.

People should have their ballots in just a few days, O’Brien said. But, she added, if a voter hasn’t received a ballot by Oct. 21 it’s time to reach out to one of the county’s voter centers in Eagle, Avon or El Jebel. The voter service center in Vail will open on Nov. 2. Services at those centers include registration correction and replacing damaged ballots with new ones.

The deadline is Oct. 30 to receive a replacement ballot through the mail. After that, a voter must go to a voter center to pick up a new ballot.

“The earlier you’re in contact with us, the sooner we can mail a ballot,” O’Brien said, adding that her office is able to find the easiest options and alternatives regarding registration and ballots.

In addition to registration, O’Brien said voter centers can also help people who want to have a “confidential” ballot. Law enforcement officers and elected officials often pay extra for that bit of extra security.

Voters also generally receive the state’s “blue book” detailing ballot issues, as well as notices required by the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, or TABOR, law. O’Brien said voters who don’t receive those notices can find replacements on her office’s website.

Voters who return ballots by mail have to pay for postage. Ballots must also be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 7. Ballots can also be dropped at one of seven 24-hour drop boxes throughout the county. Those boxes are locked and monitored with video cameras. Those boxes are located in Basalt, El Jebel, at Gypsum Town Hall, at the Eagle County Administration Building in Eagle, and the Mountain Recreation field house in Edwards. Drop boxes are also in Avon and Vail.

While odd-year ballots generally have fewer issues than even-year elections, there are still choices to make.

The most contested election is in Vail, where 10 candidates are running for four seats.

Voters also have some financial decisions to make. Those include the state’s propositions HH and II, as well as two tax increase questions from Eagle County Schools. Avon voters are being asked to impose a use tax on construction materials, and county voters are being asked if the county can retain revenues from a successful 2022 ballot question asking voters for a 2% lodging tax in unincorporated Eagle County and the town of Gypsum.

For more information, go to the Elections and Voter Information page on Eagle County’s website. Voters who want to track the progress of their ballots can go to the state’s BallotTrax website .