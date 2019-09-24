Bank of Colorado robbed in Rifle, suspect still at large

A detective with Garfield County Sheriffs Department enters the Bank of Colorado at 1200 Railroad Avenue in Rifle about an hour after a robbery occurred Tuesday.

The Rifle Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Bank of Colorado at 1200 Railroad Ave.

The Rifle Police Department were called at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday to a robbery at the Bank of Colorado at 1200 Railroad Ave. in Rifle. A department spokesperson said the bank was robbed by what appeared to be a Hispanic male in his late 30s wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark-colored ball cap.

According to the Rifle Police Department the suspect was last seen walking casually south down the alley toward a dispensary at the corner of East 12th Street and Railroad Avenue.

“He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark ball cap,” Police Information Officer Robin Steffen said.

Law enforcement officers from Rifle, Silt and Garfield County Sheriff’s Department are on scene and the FBI has been contacted according to the Rifle Police Department.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the area. If you have any information contact dispatch at 970-625-8095,” Steffen said.

The Post Independent will release more information when available.