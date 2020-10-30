Barbecue – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Barbecue

1. Moe’s Original Bar B Que

2. Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar

Moe’s Original Bar B Que brings Southern flavor to the High Country in big ways, and it all started right here in our valley. What began in 2001 as a trailer-sized operation in Minturn has expanded into a chain of more than 60 barbecue restaurants across the U.S. and now internationally, serving pulled pork sandwiches as far south as Mexico City.

The popularity is well deserved. Moe’s meats are smoked tender, and the “’Bama-style” menu selection includes Deep South favorites including fried catfish, shrimp po’ boys, collard greens and banana pudding.

But it’s not all about the food. Barbecue is a sense of community, and for Moe’s, this community has been a pillar for its history and continued success.

“We’ve always believed in the community and always given to it, and it’s unbelievable how the community has given back, even through difficult times like this year,” founding partner Jeff Kennedy said. “We’re just proud to be a part of this community, and to continue cooking our barbecue, which people have come to love.”

-Sean Naylor